Mumbai, suburbs experience heavy rainfall

Mumbai: The financial capital of Mumbai and it's suburbs experienced heavy downpour with many pockets receiving over 100 mm rainfall on Saturday.
The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall on Sunday as well.
Outskirts of Mumbai crossed more than 100 mm rainfall since last evening covering 24 hours.
In the western suburbs, Dahisar fire station recorded 128.99 mm rainfall. The far suburbs of Dahanu recorded over 120 mm rainfall. In the central suburbs, Dombivali (East) received 146 mm rainfall while Dombivali (West) -133.2 mm. The Kalyan township recorded 130 to 140 mm rainfall.
Due to the heavy downpour, road traffic in these areas was also affected. However, there was no impact on the suburban railway travel.
Published 13 July 2024, 16:10 IST