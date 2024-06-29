Mumbai traffic cops destroy over 10,000 pressure horns, modified silencers as part of drive

Mumbai: The traffic wing of the Mumbai police has destroyed more than 10,000 pressure horns and modified silencers as part of its sustained operation, officials said on Saturday.

This action was taken on Friday.

The traffic police had launched a special drive against two wheelers installed with modified silencers and pressure horns, an official said.

"While acting against 11,636 two-wheelers during the drive conducted between May 21 and June 11 across the city, the traffic police seized 8,268 pressure horns and 2,005 modified silencers," he said.

As many as 10,273 pressure horns and modified silencers were destroyed under a road roller, he said.