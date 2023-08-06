Mumbai: Treatment helps 77-year-old sleep after 7 years

He was suffering from debilitating effects of severe Mitral Regurgitation, where abnormal leakage of blood flow backward through the mitral valve. This condition caused risks of heart failure-related complications. This minimally invasive procedure also reversed kidney failure giving him a new lease of life.

The patient faced difficulty breathing and had to sit up in bed after a few hours. He spent hours sitting upright or even sleeping in a chair. This routine has continued for 7 years, during which he has sought advice from multiple doctors.

To alleviate his night-time discomfort, his medication dosage was increased. However, this resulted in elevated creatinine levels and put him at high risk for kidney failure. Despite being recommended for open heart surgery again, which was considered too high risk due to his previous surgery.