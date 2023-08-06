Mumbai: Treatment helps 77-year-old sleep after 7 years

A 77-year-old person who was suffering from sleeplessness at night for almost 7 years, managed to sleep for 7 hours after successful treatment. His life is coming back to normal.
Dr. Ravinder Singh Rao, an Interventional Cardiologist at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai performed lifesaving Mitraclip procedure helping out the patient, whose identity has not been revealed.
He was suffering from debilitating effects of severe Mitral Regurgitation, where abnormal leakage of blood flow backward through the mitral valve. This condition caused risks of heart failure-related complications. This minimally invasive procedure also reversed kidney failure giving him a new lease of life.
The patient faced difficulty breathing and had to sit up in bed after a few hours. He spent hours sitting upright or even sleeping in a chair. This routine has continued for 7 years, during which he has sought advice from multiple doctors.
To alleviate his night-time discomfort, his medication dosage was increased. However, this resulted in elevated creatinine levels and put him at high risk for kidney failure. Despite being recommended for open heart surgery again, which was considered too high risk due to his previous surgery.
"The prevalence of mitral regurgitation is on the rise due to its consistent under-diagnosis and inadequate treatment worldwide. This valvular abnormality affects over 2% of the global population and becomes more prevalent as individuals age. MR occurs when blood flows backward from the left ventricle into the left atrium through the mitral valve,” Dr Rao said.
“The catheter was inserted through the groin vessel and navigated from the right side of the heart to the left side. A Clip was then inserted and placed at the site of leakage, effectively treating it. The procedure successfully reduced pressure in the lungs, allowing the patient to be taken off the ventilator on the cath lab table. After spending one night in ICU, he was transferred to a regular room and discharged on the third day. On the night of the procedure, the patient slept continuously, which his son noted as a significant event after 7 years of sleep deprivation,” added Dr Rao.
According to Lt Gen (Dr) V Ravishankar, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon and COO of Lilavati Hospital: “The minimally invasive procedure of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR) is highly recommended for patients who are deemed high risk for conventional open-heart surgery. This advanced technique allows for a quicker recovery time, shorter hospital stays, and fewer complications compared to traditional surgery. Additionally, patients who undergo the Mitra Clip procedure experience immediate symptom improvement and report less post-procedure pain.”