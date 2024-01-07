Muslim woman entitled to maintenance even if she remarries, says Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court has said that a divorced Muslim woman is entitled to get the due maintenance from her former spouse even if she has remarried. The court said the same under the provisions of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act (MWPA), 1986.

"The fact of divorce between the husband and wife is in itself sufficient for the wife to claim maintenance under section 3 (1) (a). Such entitlement... is crystallised on the date of divorce, " a report with The Times of India quoted Justice Rajesh Patil as saying in his judgement of the case heard on January 2.

The case in question was that of a couple who had gotten married in February 2005 and a daughter was born to the couple in December of the same year.