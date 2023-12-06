MVA slams Shinde govt over reservations stir in Maharashtra, boycotts customary tea meeting on eve of winter session

The two week session is slated between 7-20 December during which the MVA comprising Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group known as Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule-led group of NCP is set to corner the government.

In the six-page letter, the opposition parties accused the Shinde-government of spending on publicity instead of focussing on the issues of the common people. They cited the money being spent on ‘government at your doorstep’, the flagship outreach initiative of Shinde.

The opposition leaders said that the farmers, who are already stressed, are now facing the problem of unseasonal rains. “There are several incidents of farmers ending their lives,” they said, adding that farmers in several tehsils and districts are facing drought.

The MVA also pointed out the deaths in government hospitals of Nanded, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.