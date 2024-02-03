MVA to raise Maharashtra shooting incident in Parliament, seek dismissal of BJP-Shinde govt

Baramati MP and NCP Working President Supriya Sule said that on Monday she would raise the issue in the Parliament and would also seek an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprise him of the situation. “Fadnavis should immediately resign,” she said and asked who is safe if workers of the Chief Minister are attacked.

The Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) lashed out at the Maha Yuti dispensation.

“The shocking firing incident is happening in the home town of Shinde and the (BJP) MLA openly says that Shinde forced him to shoot, that the Chief Minister should resign…today, it happened at a police station. The manner in which the Chief Minister’s Office has become a den of goons, I fear that such incidents can take place even at Mantralaya,” said Raut, a Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena chief spokesperson.

"Shoot out inside a police station! The ‘panaas khoke’ (fifty boxes) party and its ally, bhrashtachari jodo party (BJP) are imploding and how,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress expressed concern over the incident.

“An incident of firing between BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and former corporator of Shinde group Mahesh Gaikwad at Ulhasnagar police station has recently taken place. BJP’s boss “Sagar” (a reference to Fadnavis’ official bungalow) is sitting in the bungalow and Shinde group’s “Boss” Varsha (the Chief Minister’s official residence) is sitting in the bungalow,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant said: Alarming situation of Law and Order in Maharashtra!!! The allegations of the accused, shooting at the police station in front of the police officer in Ulhasnagar, clearly says that this government & CM himself is protector of criminals! Who will protect the common man?”.