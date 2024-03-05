MVA youth meeting on Wednesday to boost communication, coordination and cooperation among allies

Mumbai: Amid seat-sharing talks, the Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA) will hold a meet of the youth wings of its three key allies - a move which is being seen as an attempt to boost bonhomie among the foot-soldiers at the ground level.

The meeting is scheduled at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai, on Wednesday.

This meeting is to plan communication, coordination and cooperation among youth workers of the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SCP) in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.