MVA youth meeting on Wednesday to boost communication, coordination and cooperation among allies

Mumbai: Amid seat-sharing talks, the Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA) will hold a meet of the youth wings of its three key allies - a move which is being seen as an attempt to boost bonhomie among the foot-soldiers at the ground level.
The meeting is scheduled at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai, on Wednesday.
This meeting is to plan communication, coordination and cooperation among youth workers of the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SCP) in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The exercise is now limited to state-level office bearers of the youth wings of the three parties - Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC), Yuva Sena and Nationalist Youth Congress (SCP), however, in the days to come, it would be taken to the level of districts and parliamentary constituencies.
The meet has been titled - ‘Yuva MaharashtraAbhiman Melava’ with a motto - ‘Nishtha Yuvakanchi….Maharashtracha Swabhimanachi’.
Among those who would address include MPYC President Kunal Patil, Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai and NCP (SCP) President Mehboob Shaikh.
For the MVA, the I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc, the meeting is significant as the western Indian state accounts for 48 seats next only to 80 of Uttar Pradesh.
The top leaders of the three parties would also be interacting regularly with the youth leaders, who are expected to play a major role in the election rallies and meetings.
(Published 05 March 2024, 04:53 IST)