<p>Mumbai: In what is a recognition for engineering excellence of India, the iconic double decker viaduct on the metro route of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nagpur">Nagpur</a> has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for being the longest in the world. </p><p>The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd has created a proud milestone for India, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> said.</p><p>At a function in Ramgiri, the official bungalow of the CM in Nagpur, Guinness World Records' India representative Swapnil Dongrikar presented the certificate to Maha Metro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar.</p><p>At the function, Fadnavis hailed Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-gadkari">Nitin Gadkari</a> for boosting infrastructure development in India.</p><p>Incidentally, Gadkari is the Nagpur MP and Fadnavis is an MLA from Nagpur South West.</p><p>The Double Decker Viaduct (Metro) on Kamptee Road stretches 5.62 km.</p><p>"Built on single column piers and designed as a four-lane flyover, it accommodates 5 metro stations. The structure carries the highway on the first level, the metro on the second, and the existing highway at ground level. Constructed using Rib and Spine technology, the project overcame major challenges, including heavy traffic and a 24-hour block from Indian Railways," said Fadnavis.</p><p>The viaduct has provided significant relief from congestion on Kamptee Road, enabling direct travel, saving time and fuel, while also avoiding land acquisition, land costs and rehabilitation.</p><p>"This Double Decker Viaduct is more than an infrastructure project – it is a symbol of engineering excellence and urban innovation. With the Guinness World Record, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited has created a proud milestone for India," Fadnavis added.</p><p>This world-class structure, built on single-column piers, also accommodates five metro stations.</p>