maharashtra

Nagpur: Worker killed after iron bars fall on him at construction site

Naeem Sheikh Jodul Sheikh, a native of Jharkhand, was pulling a pillar with a rope when iron bars from the side pillar fell on him, official said.
Last Updated 13 August 2023, 15:29 IST

A 28-year-old worker was killed when iron bars from an under-construction building fell on him in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at a construction site in Gandhi Nagar under Ambazari police station area around 11.30 am on Saturday, an official said.

Naeem Sheikh Jodul Sheikh, a native of Jharkhand, was pulling a pillar with a rope when iron bars from the side pillar fell on him, he said.

Sheikh sustained severe injuries and was declared dead at a hospital, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

(Published 13 August 2023, 15:29 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraNagpur

