Nanded LS bypolls gears up for Ravindra Chavan vs Imtiaz Jaleel contest

However, Jaleel has indicated that he would be contesting the elections. “Why not…there is an election happening, so why not,” Jaleel, who is the AIMIM Maharashtra unit President, told reporters in Aurangabad.

When pointed out that the Congress will describe AIMIM as the B-Team of BJP, he said: “This is what we have been hearing for long….I am part of a political party,” he said.

In the 2019 polls, Jaleel had defeated Chandrakant Khaire of Shiv Sena from undivided Shiv Sena from Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat.

However, in the 2024 polls, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Sandipanrao Bhumre defeated Jaleel.