Navi Mumbai man duped of Rs 1.19 crore in investment fraud; 3 booked

Thane: A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly cheating a 51-year-old man from Navi Mumbai of Rs 1.19 crore after being promised high returns on investments, police said on Thursday.

The victim, resident of Vashi area, was deceived by the accused with fake capital gains statements and tax documents and lured to invest in shares and the IPO (initial public offering) of a well known company, cyber police station's senior inspector Gajanan Kadam said.

He invested a huge sum as instructed by the accused since December last year.