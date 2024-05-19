NCP, BJP leaders didn't want Eknath Shinde as CM in 2019: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that NCP and BJP leaders, who are part of the present government in Maharashtra, did not want Eknath Shinde as the chief minister in 2019.

Talking to reporters, Raut also claimed that NCP leaders like Ajit Pawar, Dilip Walse Patil and Sunil Tatkare had opposed Shinde's name for the CM's post saying they will not work under a junior and inexperienced person like him.

"Congress and NCP said they had several senior leaders and the alliance leader should be someone who is experienced, senior and can take everyone along," the Rajya Sabha member said.