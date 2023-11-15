JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

NCP leader Jayant Patil diagnosed with dengue

'The test was positive. I will be back to my daily routine after resting for a few days,' he said.
Last Updated 15 November 2023, 05:13 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil has said that he has tested positive for dengue and has been advised rest.

Patil, who is the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction headed by Sharad Pawar, took to X on Tuesday to share that he was down with the viral disease. Patil said he had a fever since Monday and went for a test (for dengue) on medical advice.

“The test was positive. I will be back to my daily routine after resting for a few days,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar too was diagnosed with dengue recently. He broke away from the Sharad Pawar-founded party and joined the BJP-led NDA in July to become a part of the state government.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 November 2023, 05:13 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraNCPJayant Patil

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT