NCP leader Jayant Patil diagnosed with dengue

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil has said that he has tested positive for dengue and has been advised rest.

Patil, who is the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction headed by Sharad Pawar, took to X on Tuesday to share that he was down with the viral disease. Patil said he had a fever since Monday and went for a test (for dengue) on medical advice.