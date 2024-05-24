England's soccer fortunes add sporting drama to UK election

London: Does British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak risk scoring an own goal by calling an election during the 2024 European Championship soccer tournament in July?

Sunak, himself a soccer fan, might be hoping for a boost to his struggling campaign if England do well, although whether there really is a link between sport and elections is disputed by experts.

Given the national team's habit of morale-busting defeats in major tournaments, the chance of another hit to the English psyche appears just as likely a backdrop to the election.

On a positive note, however, England, runners-up three years ago, are among the favourites under manager Gareth Southgate with a team full of in-form attacking players including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka.

Sunak unexpectedly called a national election for July 4 when the European Championship in Germany will be entering its most exciting phase.

Voters will head to the polls four or five days after England's first knockout match, assuming the team avoid the embarrassment of elimination in the group stage.

There is also a chance England will have been pitted against their hosts and old rivals Germany in that last-16 game, a prospect that will fill many fans with dread.

Scotland are competing in the tournament too, potentially offering relief to the ruling Scottish National Party which, like Sunak's Conservatives, is floundering in opinion polls.

Political pundits have offered non-sporting explanations for Sunak's decision to call an early election, including a fall in Britain's once double-digit inflation to close to 2 per cent and signs that his flagship plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda might not get off the ground.