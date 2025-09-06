<p>Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Amol Mitkari wrote to the UPSC on Friday seeking IPS officer Anjana Krishna's caste certificate and education details. This comes after Krishna, posted in Solapur district, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-video-of-ajit-pawar-rebuking-woman-ips-officer-goes-viral-3712510">was rebuked</a> by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during a phone call as seen in a video that surfaced online. </p><p>"…<em>itna aapko</em> daring <em>hua hai kya</em>…," the 66-year-old politician, a one-time Baramati MP and eight-time Baramati MLA, was heard saying to the officer. </p>.Ajit Pawar has no right to be in govt, says Raut after video shows Deputy CM rebuking woman IPS officer.<p>The incident took place outside Kurdu village in Madha tehsil of Solapur district, where the officer had gone to act on complaints of illegal excavation of 'murrum' (soil used in road construction).</p><p>When the villagers clashed with the police, one of the party workers dialled Pawar and handed over the call to the officer. </p><p>"I am unable to figure out if I am talking to the Deputy Chief Minister. Can you please call me on my number directly?" the officer said over the phone, to which Pawar threatened her and said he will take action against her. </p><p>"I will take action against you… I am myself talking to you, and you are asking me to call you directly. You want to see me… take my number and make a WhatsApp call… <em>itna aapko</em> daring <em>hua hai kya</em> (How dare you?)," he said. </p>.<p>Following this, NCP leader Mitkari targeted the IPS officer over the way she is seen speaking to Pawar, which then prompted MP Supriya Sule to slam him for "character assassination". </p>.<p>Responding to his statement, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said members of the ruling dispensation attacking the credentials of the IPS officer was a grave assault on the Constitution. </p>.<p>"We expect that appropriate action will be taken to preserve the dignity of public office and independence of the civil services," Sule said on X.</p><p><em>(With DHNS and PTI inputs)</em></p>