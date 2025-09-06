<p>New Delhi: A 'kalash', made of 760 grams of gold and embedded with precious jewels, has been stolen from a Jain religious ceremony being near the Red Fort Complex here, an official said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The vessel was embedded with 150 grams diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, and was stolen from the ceremony on September 3, he said.</p>.<p>According to the complainant, Sudhir Jain, who is a businessman and a resident of Civil Lines, he brought the 'kalash', which is worth around Rs 1 crore, daily for rituals, a senior police officer said.</p>.Stabbed outside school, Delhi boy reaches police station with knife lodged in chest; 3 minors held.<p>Amid the rush and commotion during the welcome, the vessel went missing from the stage Delhi Police said that the CCTV footage has captured the activities of a suspect, who has been identified and will be arrested soon.</p>.<p>The religious ceremony is being held at the August 15 Park in the Red Fort complex and will continue until September 9. </p>