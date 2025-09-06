Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

'Kalash' worth Rs 1 crore stolen from religious ceremony in Delhi

The vessel was embedded with 150 grams diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, and was stolen from the ceremony on September 3, an official said.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 10:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 10:14 IST
India NewsDelhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us