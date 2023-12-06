NCP office in Vidhan Bhavan belongs to us: Sharad Pawar faction leader Anil Deshmukh

Replying to a question on who will have the NCP office in Vidhan Bhavan as Ajit Pawar-led faction leader Dharmarao Baba Atram claimed that the office belongs to his side, Deshmukh said, "The party office will be ours only as some people left our party and moved out. The party office will remain with us only and those who stepped out of our party should request the speaker to arrange something for them."