NCP rebel launches offensive against Sharad Pawar, later apologises

However, amid a backlash, Walse-Patil chose to apologise saying that his statement has been misconstrued.

Currently the Cooperation Minister in the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government led by Eknath Shinde, Walse-Patil (66) is a seven-time MLA from Ambegaon in the Pune district and had served as minister in the erstwhile Democratic Front and Maha Vikas Aghadi governments, besides having served as Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for five years.

Walse-Patil’s attack on the 82-year-old Pawar comes months after the statements of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP working president Praful Patel and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who had targeted Pawar after the July 2 split.