NCP 'request' for cabinet minister post denied, says Devendra Fadnavis; Praful Patel rejects 'consolatory' MoS berth

Consequences of the Maha Yuti rout in Maharashtra seems to be having an effect on the Cabinet positions. NCP seems to be the first NDA ally to not get a cabinet minister post despite 'requesting' for it.

Speaking to the press earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "Nationalist Congress Party was offered one seat from the government- MoS Independent Charge. But their request was from their side... Praful Patel's name was finalised and he was already a minister. Therefore, he would not be able to hold the post of MoS Independent Charge."