Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

NCP 'request' for cabinet minister post denied, says Devendra Fadnavis; Praful Patel rejects 'consolatory' MoS berth

Fadnavis also made it clear that there were no bad feelings despite the snub, stating, 'When a government is formed with an alliance some criteria need to be decided, because several sides are together. But because of one party, the criteria cannot be twisted.'
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 June 2024, 11:22 IST
Last Updated : 09 June 2024, 11:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Consequences of the Maha Yuti rout in Maharashtra seems to be having an effect on the Cabinet positions. NCP seems to be the first NDA ally to not get a cabinet minister post despite 'requesting' for it.

Speaking to the press earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "Nationalist Congress Party was offered one seat from the government- MoS Independent Charge. But their request was from their side... Praful Patel's name was finalised and he was already a minister. Therefore, he would not be able to hold the post of MoS Independent Charge."

Fadnavis also made it clear that there were no bad feelings despite the snub, stating, "When a government is formed with an alliance some criteria need to be decided, because several sides are together. But because of one party, the criteria cannot be twisted. But, I am sure that in the future when there will be an expansion at that time they will be remembered at that time...They (had) requested for a cabinet minister post..."

A Minister of State with independent charge, what Patel was offered, is a ministerial post without an overseeing Cabinet Minister in the State or Union Government of India. He himself is in charge of his ministry, unlike Minister of State who is also a Minister but assists a cabinet minister.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 June 2024, 11:22 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra ModiNCPPraful PatelUnion ministerDevendra FadnavisNDACabinetMinister of Statecabinet berths

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT