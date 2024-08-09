NCP (SP) launches outreach programme ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls

"We are of the people, the people are with us. The Shiv Swarajya Yatra will reach out to common citizens of Maharashtra with the goal of restoring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's ideals in the state," said Patil, addressing reporters at the Shivneri Fort.

"The MVA will win more than 170 seats," he later said at a rally in Junnar.

The Yatra will focus on the BJP-led Maha Yuti’s failures.

”Those who have gone there because of ED, Income Tax, CBI, can't they raise their voice for the farmers of Maharashtra? Don't they have the courage to stand up to their bosses in Delhi?" asked Kolhe, hitting out at the Maharashtra government for bowing down before the Centre.

He raised concerns around agrarian distress in the state, pointing to how onions in Pakistan had more demand in the global market compared to Indian onions because of the government’s disastrous export policy. The issue of MSP for cotton and soybean, which played a critical role in rural constituencies during the Lok Sabha elections, was also a key issue raised by him.