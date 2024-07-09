NCP's Ajit Pawar to stage show of strength in Baramati ahead of assembly polls

Mumbai: The Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will hold a mega rally and stage a massive show of strength on Sunday, in Baramati, in the run up to the Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

The rally will be held in the backdrop of the debacle in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

NCP President Ajit, alongside BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis in the Maha Yuti (NDA) government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, would take forward the plans, programmes and policies of the alliance government.

The July 14 event has been titled 'Jan Samman Rally'. “On this occasion, the leadership will interact with party workers and the future plans of the party will be discussed,” state NCP President Sunil Tatkare said.

In the Lok Sabha polls, of the 48 seats the NCP was allotted five seats of which four were contested by the party while one was given to Mahadev Jankar of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha.