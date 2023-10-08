NEET aspirant jumps to death from 7th floor of building in Nagpur

A teenage boy, preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a building in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.
The deceased, Moin Shaikh Naushad Shaikh (19), was a resident of Mankapur area.
The motive behind the extreme step is under investigation, a police official said.
Shaikh was preparing for NEET. He ended his life by jumping from the seventh floor of a building at around 8:20 pm on Friday, the official added.
He said the police were informed by a security guard of the building.
Shaikh was taken to the state-run Mayo Hospital where he was declared 'brought dead', the official added.
A case of accidental death was registered at Mankapur police station.