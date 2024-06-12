Nepalese woman held at Mumbai airport for using fake passport to travel to Hungary

Mumbai: Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman hailing from Nepal at the Mumbai airport while she was trying to travel to Hungary using a fake passport, an official said.

During checking of the woman's documents at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday, officials got suspicious.

Following a thorough checking, they found her passport was made using fake documents. When authorities enquired with the woman, she failed to give a satisfactory reply, the official from Sahar police station said on Tuesday.