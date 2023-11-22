New challenge for Shinde govt as Dhangar community's demand for reservation category change takes momentum

Mumbai: In the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra, the demand by the Dhangar community for category change in reservation has once again gained momentum and took a new turn with strong protests and violence in Jalna.

On 11 December, coinciding with the Nagpur winter session of Maharashtra legislature, the Dhangars are planning a massive show of strength outside the Vidhan Bhavan complex in the state’s winter capital.

The Dhangar community - the traditional nomadic shepherds - gets reservation in education and jobs under Nomadic Tribes (C) category which is 3.5 per cent, however, the demand is for placing them under Scheduled Tribes, which get 7 per cent reservation.

The Dhangar leaders claim ‘Dhangar’ and ‘Dhangad’ are same and a "topographical error" that has deprived them in Maharashtra to get benefits under ST category like some other states.

The ball is largely in the court of the Central government even as cutting across party lines, the major parties have agreed to the demand for ST category.

The issue has emerged as a major challenge for Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the two Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis of BJP and Ajit Pawar of NCP.