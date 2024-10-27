Nine injured in stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station

<p>Mumbai: At least nine persons were injured in a stampede after rush for boarding at the Bandra Terminus in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai </a>on Sunday morning.</p><p>Among those injured, the condition of two persons have been described as critical.</p><p>The stampede took place at Platform No 1 of Bandra Terminus in Bandra East.</p><p>Top officials of Western Railway and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have rushed to the spot.</p>.<p>According to the Disaster Control Room of the BMC, the incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday.</p><p>The incident happened due to rush to board Train No 22921 Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. The railway stations are experiencing heavy rush because of Diwali festivities.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Shiv Sena (UBT) declares candidates for disputed Versova and Ghatkopar West seats in Mumbai.<p>Those injured have been identified as Shabhir Abdul Rehman (40), Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta (28), Ravindra Harihar Chuma (30), Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati (29), Sanjay Tilakram Kangay (27), Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18), Mohammad Shareef Shaikh (25), Indrajith Sahani (19) and Noor Mohammad Shaikh (18).</p>