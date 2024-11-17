Home
Nine Kashmiris held in joint Maharashtra police-military op; rifles, fake licences seized

An official said that the raids led to nine people being arrested in Ahilyanagar with nine 12-bore rifles and 58 bullets.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 10:26 IST

India NewsMaharashtraJ&KCrime

