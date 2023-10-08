Nine-year-old from Maharashtra completes Everest Base Camp trek

Nine-year-old Swara Patil from Vasai-Virar in Maharashtra has become the youngest girl from Vasai-Virar in Palghar district to trek Mount Everest Base Camp.
Everest Base Camp in Nepal is at an altitude of over 17,500 feet (5364 m).
Swara, who lives in Vasai Umelman village, undertook the 12-day trek with her father Digambar Patil, Sherpa Janga and porter Preman.
Swara has successfully completed many mountaineering expeditions before this including climbing the highest peak Kalsubai (1646 meter) in Maharashtra, Sarpas peak (4220 meter) in Himalayas, and now Everest Base Camp (5364 meter) in Nepal. Along with this, she has completed climbing expeditions on many forts in Maharashtra.
Harshvardhan Joshi, who successfully climbed Mount Everest in 2021, is training and guiding her in trekking.
Swara is studying in class 4 at Carmelite Convent English High School in Vasai. Swara's climbing expedition has always been supported by the school principal
At the young age of 9, Swara, who has completed tough Himalayan climbing expeditions, is gaining fame as a child climber not only from Vasai-Virar but from all over Maharashtra.