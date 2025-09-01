Nitin Gadkari says one who can fool people is the best leader, Congress says 'Satya Vachan'

<p>Mumbai: Known to call a spade a spade, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-gadkari">Nitin Gadkari</a> has said it again “one who can fool is the best leader” - and this time it may antagonise many. </p><p>“In the field where I work, speaking the truth with all my heart is prohibited….jo logon ko sabse acchha moorkh bana sakta hai, wahi sabse acchha neta ho sakta hai (the one who can fool people the best can be the best leader),” said Gadkari, the 68-year-old veteran <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>leader with strong RSS background.</p><p>“One thing is true though, Lord Krishna has written in the Bhagavad Gita that truth is the ultimate victor,” he said, adding that there are no short-cuts.</p><p>Gadkari made the statement at Akhil Bhartiya Mahanubhav Parishad in Nagpur, his hometown. </p>.Maratha quota stir | Maharashtra grapples with no solution in sight as Manoj Jarange hardens stand.<p>The statement made ripples in the political sphere with Kerala Congress taking to X and agreeing with the BJP leader's comments. "Satya Vachan @nitin_gadkari," the <a href="https://x.com/INCKerala/status/1962442082733428946">post </a>read. </p><p>During his address, Gadkari urged people to live with honesty and dedication.</p><p>Citing a Marathi saying -- “haose, navse, gavse” (everyone has their own styles and motives), he pointed out that ultimately, the leader who can convince people by fooling them, often succeeds.</p><p>Gadkari said that the teachings of Mahanubhav sect founder Chakradhar Swami are an inspiration for all to follow in their lives.</p><p>"Chakradhar Swami taught values of truth (satya), non violence (ahimsa), peace (shanti), humanity (manavta) and equality (samanta). Satya is the basis of our life and we should follow it," he added. "No one becomes great by imposing themselves. Look at history—those accepted by their people never had to force themselves upon anyone," he said.</p>