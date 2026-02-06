Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

No haste in Sunetra Pawar’s election as NCP legislature party leader: Sunil Tatkare

The NCP elected Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar as the leader of its legislature party on January 31.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 07:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 07:37 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNCPsunetra pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us