<p>Mumbai: The reunion of the Thackeray cousins, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raj-thackeray">Raj</a>, came full circle on Sunday afternoon when the two leaders entered the iconic Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar together — a defining and emotionally charged moment in Maharashtra politics, with their combined charisma set for a political litmus test.</p><p>The final seal on the political alliance took place in the beginning of 2026, which incidentally marks the birth centenary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray (January 23, 1926 – November 17, 2012) as well as the party’s 60th foundation year (June 19, 1966).</p>.Civic polls: Shiv Sena candidate swallows AB forms of his rival party nominee; booked.<p>Addressing a joint press conference, the cousins launched a sharp attack on the BJP’s brand of politics.</p><p>Over the last six months, Uddhav, chief of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and Raj, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), have held several meetings — one-on-one, with senior leaders and with their families — bringing them closer after a gap of nearly two decades.</p><p>Raj visited Matoshree, Uddhav’s residence in Bandra, several times, while Uddhav, in turn, called on his younger cousin at Shivtirth, Raj’s Shivaji Park bungalow.</p><p>In the process of reunification, Raj’s visit to Sena Bhavan along with Uddhav assumes particular significance. Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut — a close aide of Uddhav and a friend of Raj — accompanied the cousins.</p><p>The moment also evoked shared memories of Balasaheb Thackeray.</p><p>The occasion for the coming together was the release of the joint manifesto of Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) ahead of the elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).</p><p>The undivided Shiv Sena had ruled the BMC uninterrupted for a quarter of a century, and reclaiming power in the civic body is crucial for the political survival and future course of the alliance.</p><p>Both Uddhav and Raj left no opportunity to target the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p><p>Uddhav accused the BJP of practising the politics of saam, daam, dand, bhed.</p><p>“This is no longer lokshahi (democracy) but jhundshahi. Even if we catch them red-handed while stealing votes, they have now started stealing candidates,” he said, adding sarcastically, “We have no comparison with Modi, who created Mount Kailash, brought the Ganga to Earth and conducted Samudra Manthan.”</p><p>“We are still waiting for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s grand statue to emerge from the sea where Modi performed poojanyears ago. We challenge the Election Commission — show us the call records of the returning officers. We want to see them,” Uddhav said.</p><p>Raj warned the BJP against assuming permanent power. “No one stays in power forever. When it goes, imagine what will happen — they will be paid back in the same coin,” he said.</p><p>The cousins also targeted Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, accusing him of openly threatening candidates and voters.</p><p>“This is extremely shocking. Action must be taken against him and he should be immediately suspended,” Uddhav said.</p><p>Referring to over 65 candidates across the state being elected unopposed in municipal corporation polls, Raj said: “The BJP went to the Supreme Court against unopposed candidates in West Bengal. I want to know what the same party thinks of unopposed candidates in Mahayuti-ruled Maharashtra now.”</p><p>“Nobody comes with permanent power. If they believe they can never be removed, they should rethink. I have been saying this for years — they are turning Maharashtra into UP and Bihar. Maharashtra has always shown the direction to the country,” he added.</p>