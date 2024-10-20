Home
india

No party post to accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case: Shinde-led Sena

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Pangarkar joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday in the presence of party leader and former state minister Arjun Khotkar.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 10:47 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 10:47 IST
India NewsBJPMaharashtraEknath ShindeShiv SenaGauri Lankeshmurder accused

