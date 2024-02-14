Noronha picked tips on pistol use from YouTube, bodyguard before shooting Ghosalkar: Police

Mumbai: Mauris Noronha, who allegedly shot dead Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during a Facebook Live, got tips about the use of a pistol from YouTube and his bodyguard, a Crime Branch official said on Wednesday.

Noronha used his bodyguard Amarendra Mishra’s licensed pistol to kill Ghosalkar (40), a former corporator, at the former’s office at IC Colony in Mumbai’s Borivali area on February 8 before taking his own life, according to the police.

The official said Noronha, who was also called Mauris Bhai in his locality, wanted to execute his plan a day before the firing incident when the two met at his office but didn’t have access to the firearm as Mishra had taken it with him.

Citing Noronha’s internet search history, the official said he used to watch YouTube videos on how to use a firearm. He had also got tips from Mishra about loading and handling the pistol, the official said.