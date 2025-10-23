<p>Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, notorious drugs smuggler Mohammed Salim Mohammed Sohail Shaikh, who was wanted in a Rs 252 crore seizure and faced the Red Corner Notice of INTERPOL, was formally arrested in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai </a>on Thursday after his deportation from Dubai. </p><p>Shaikh is the third mastermind to be deported from Mumbai in the case leading to his formal arrest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. </p><p>Earlier, two of his associates Taher Salim Dola and Mustafa Mohammed Kubbawala were reported and are under custody of the Mumbai police. </p>.Two Mumbai airport cleaning staff held for smuggling Rs 1.6 crore foreign gold.<p>The trio were key players in supplies of mephedrone (MD), a synthetic stimulant drug belonging to the amphetamine and cathinone classes. </p><p>The trio were holed up in the United Arab Emirates and with the help of “sister agencies” their arrest and deportation was possible. </p><p>With the crackdown on the syndicate, the Mumbai police dismantled a major drug network with multiple arrests and factory raids.</p><p>Their involvement includes plans to establish drug manufacturing facilities nationwide, furthering the distribution of mephedrone.</p><p>The police had launched a crackdown after a drug manufacturing hub in Sangli in Maharashtra leading to the arrest of 15 persons who were part of the illicit operation.</p><p>The Mumbai Police coordinated with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the National Central Bureau (NCB) of Abu Dhabi and Lyon-headquartered INTERPOL.</p><p>As of now, the Crime Branch-CID of the Mumbai police is investigating the case. </p><p>According to initial information, Sheikh was involved in overseeing the supply chain for a large mephedrone production unit in Sangli, where raw materials imported through a UAE-based chemical supplier were processed into the synthetic drug.</p><p>The investigation into the racket began in February 2024, following the arrest of Parveen Sheikh from Kurla in Mumbai, who was caught with 641 grams of mephedrone. </p><p>During interrogation, Parveen reportedly revealed that she had been working under the directions of Dubai-based handlers, Salim Dola and Mohammed Salim Sheikh.</p><p>The entire racket is controlled by kingpin Salim Dola, who is believed to be overseas. Tahir Dola is his son.</p><p>Salim Dola was a close associate of late Iqbal Mirchi, of the key persons in the syndicate controlled by Dawood Ibrahim. </p>