NPCIL going strong on optimising and standardising the design of 700 MW reactors: Chairman

Mumbai: After the records in operation of 220 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) is now going strong on optimising and standardising the design of 700 MW reactors with several passive safety systems.

“Our records in operation of 220 MW PHWRs are world renowned. We are now going strong on optimizing and standardizing the design of 700 MW reactors with several passive safety systems,” NPCIL Chairman and Managing Director Bhuwan Chandra Pathak.

According to him, nuclear capacity in the country is going to increase by 14,500 MW in the coming decade.

Pathak’s statement came at the Indian Nuclear Society’s International Conference INSIC-2023 on the theme Nuclear for Clean Energy Transition was inaugurated at the DAE Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Director Vivek Bhasin emphasized the need for accelerating the growth of nuclear power so as to replace fossil fuel based power plants at a fast pace.

He also expressed the need for strong regulatory relook in the background of strong defense in depth design.