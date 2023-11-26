OBC leaders including Bhujbal had opposed Mandal Commission's suggestions: Prakash Ambedkar

Ambedkar's comments came against the backdrop of the protests by the Maratha community led by activist Manoj Jarange seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Class (OBC) grouping, a demand opposed by OBC leaders, including senior NCP leader and cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal among others.

The VBA leader asked Jarange to be cautious while making statements and referred to a controversial remark made by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during the campaign for Gujarat assembly elections (in 2007) in the aftermath of communal riots.

“I have some advice for Manoj Jarange. Some comments made by him recently could potentially spoil the momentum he has gathered so far. Do not listen to any advisers,” Ambedkar added.