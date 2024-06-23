OBC protesters call off hunger strike in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The two OBC protesters - Prof Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare - on Saturday called off their 10-day-long hunger strike after the Maharashtra government assured that the existing quota of other backward classes (OBCs) would not be diluted.
The government ministerial delegation visited the protest site near Datta Mandir at the Wadigodri in Ambad tehsil of Jalna district and held extensive deliberations.
The delegation was led by OBC leader and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. The development follows a day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar held discussions on the issue.
Published 22 June 2024, 22:36 IST