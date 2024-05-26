Home
One killed, 3 injured as truck topples on car on Mumbai-Nashik highway

A police inspector said that the accident took place at around 1.30 am at Mankoli on the highway when the car was heading towards Nashik while the truck was going towards Mumbai.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 May 2024, 10:18 IST
Thane: One person was killed, and three others were injured when a truck toppled on their car on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident took place at around 1.30 am at Mankoli on the highway when the car was heading towards Nashik while the truck was going towards Mumbai, police inspector Mahesh Patil said.

The truck, having registration number of Karnataka, skidded and fell on the car, he said.

One of the car occupants was crushed to death while three other people received injuries and they were rushed to a hospital in Bhiwandi, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

Published 26 May 2024, 10:18 IST
