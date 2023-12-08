Onion farmers protest on Mumbai-Agra Highway over Modi govt ban on exports

Mumbai: Hundreds of onion farmers blocked the Mumbai Agra Highway at three places in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday after the Centre announced a ban on the export of the kitchen staple, police said.

The Centre has banned onion exports till March 31, 2024, to increase domestic availability and to keep prices in check.

Protests have been held at onion markets of Lasalgaon, Nandgaon, Pimpalgaon and Umarane in Nashik district for the last four to five days, an official said.

Operations were shut at these markets on Friday as a part of the protest, he added.

Hundreds of onion cultivators gathered on the Mumbai-Agra Highway and blocked the road using tractors at three places for some time, the official said.