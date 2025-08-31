Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Only Eknath Shinde can tell why quota agitation started again: Raj Thackeray

'If you want to know why Manoj Jarange has returned, ask Eknath Shinde,' he said.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 19:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 19:28 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraEknath ShindeRaj Thackeray

Follow us on :

Follow Us