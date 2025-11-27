<p>Lucknow: A sand laden dumper fell on the railway track in the Burhwal-Gonda section of the North Eastern Railway in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>’s Barabanki district disrupting movement of trains on the route.</p><p>According to the police sources, the driver of the dumper lost control while passing over an over bridge near Aganpur village and the dumper fell on the tracks below after breaking the railings late on Wednesday night.</p><p>The passengers travelling in Garib Rath Express, which was passing on the other track, had a close shave as the dumper narrowly missed it. The driver of the train applied the emergency brakes and brought it to a halt.</p>.10 trains to be cancelled, partially cancelled to facilitate widening of major arterial road in Bangalore.<p>Some passengers, apparently in panic, who said they heard a loud sound, got down from the train thinking that there was an explosion.</p><p>The passengers were safe though the driver of the dumper sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital, police said. He was identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident of the neighbouring Gonda district.</p><p>The mishap damaged the overhead power lines and the tracks bringing the movement of trains in the section to a halt.</p><p>Several long distance trains were diverted to other routes, sources said. Efforts were on to restore traffic in the section.</p>