Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Opposition demands resignation of Ajit Pawar, wants FIR charged against son Parth

The opposition parties, RTI and social activists have questioned why FIR was not registered against Parth Pawar.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 07:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 07:54 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNCPAjit Pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us