<p>Mumbai: Mounting pressure on the Devendra Fadnavis-headed BJP-led Maha Yuti dispensation, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Friday demanded resignation or dismissal of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and registration of an FIR against his son Parth Pawar, who is involved in the Mundhwa-Koregaon Park land scam involving a Mahar Watan land in Pune. </p><p>The opposition parties, RTI and social activists have questioned why FIR was not registered against Parth Pawar.</p>.Ajit Pawar's son 'lands' in trouble over Rs 300-crore deal; Opposition attacks BJP-led government .<p>Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT)’s leader Sushma Andhare accused Maharashtra's Revenue and Police departments of trying to shield the son of the Deputy Chief Minister.</p><p>"Despite the same document (No.9018/225) being used in the registration process, and the inquiry report specifically mentioning Parth Pawar's signature on the District Industries Board's resolution granting stamp duty exemption, why have the authorities avoided naming him?" she asked.</p><p>Senior MVA leaders pointed out that while FIR was registered against Dhananjay Patil, Parth Pawar was spared. Patil and Parth are cousins. </p><p>It is alleged that 40 acres of Mahar Watan Land, denoting hereditary landholding to Mahar (Scheduled Caste) community, in Pune's upmarket Mundhwa area off the Koregaon Park in Pune, was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, represented by its partner Digvijay Amarsinh Patil, for Rs 300 crore, and the stamp duty on it was waived. The market value of the property is said to be Rs 1,800 crore. </p><p>On the other hand, activists Anjali Damania and Vijay Kumbhar questioned the probe. </p><p>“After weak FIR was filed in the Mundhwa land scam case, today every politician will be chanting the same line - ‘law will take its own course, no interference will be made,” said Kumbhar. </p>.Land deal row involving Ajit Pawar's son | Opposition seeks NCP chief's dismissal from govt.<p>“FIR was registered but that too is a scam…Pawar Ajit Pawar's name is not there and the company's name is also not there? Why? Is there preparation to save from this too? Stop the politics. Conduct an investigation and give punishment. The committee that will be formed this time should not only have government officials, but also representatives from the public. I am ready to do this representation,” said Damania. </p><p><strong>Double scam: Sapkal</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal alleged that Ajit Pawar’s younger son Jay Pawar owns a company that manufactures country liquor. </p><p>"Ajit Pawar has taken several decisions to benefit his son's company and has kept the excise department with him for the same purpose…his younger son runs a liquor company,” he said. </p><p><strong>EOW takes over probe</strong> </p><p>Meanwhile, the Economic Offences Wing of the Pune police has taken over the investigations from the Bavdhan Police Station, which has registered an FIR following instructions from the Maharashtra government. </p><p>The FIR names nine persons including Pune City’s Tehsildar Suryakant Yeole, Dhananjay Patil, Sheetal Tejwani among others. </p><p>“An FIR has been registered. The EOW has taken over the investigations,” Pune Police chief Amitesh Kumar told reporters. However, he refused to comment on the investigations. “The documents and papers related to the transactions are being examined…based on that only we will chart the course of investigations…only after that we would be able to comment more,” he said. The FIR was lodged by Pune's Joint District Registrar Santosh Hingane. </p><p>Police said the FIR has been lodged under cheating and criminal breach of trust provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Sections 316(5), 318(2), and 3(5), along with Section 59 of the Maharashtra Stamp Act.</p><p>Khadse demand's Ajit's resignation </p><p>Former Revenue Minister and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) MLC Eknath Khadse demanded that Ajit Pawar must resign as Deputy Chief Minister till the probe is over. “Ajit Pawar’s son has been named…the Chief Minister has ordered a probe…in such circumstances, it is proper that Ajit Pawar reigns till the probe team submits a report,” said Khadse, a former Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly, who was previously with BJP.</p>