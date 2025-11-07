Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Army apprehends Bangladeshi working in Indian military station

"He was also in possession of an Aadhaar card, a PAN card and a voter ID card," the Defence official said in a statement.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 09:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 09:40 IST
India NewsBangladeshArmy

Follow us on :

Follow Us