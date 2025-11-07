Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Experts recommend integrated scientific plan to combat Amoebic Meningoencephalitis in Kerala

Amoebic meningoencephalitis is a rare brain infection caused by free-living amoeba in contaminated waters.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 09:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 09:49 IST
India NewsKeralaDisease

Follow us on :

Follow Us