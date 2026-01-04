<p>Mumbai: As the campaign for the elections to 29 municipal corporations gathered further momentum, the opposition parties on Sunday stepped up its attack on the Maha Yuti with MNS president Raj Thackeray leading the charge on Monday by pointing out the different positions taken by the BJP in Maharashtra and West Bengal. </p><p>Besides, the opposition parties also continue to flag the issue of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, who has been accused of violating the model code of conduct, interfering in nomination process and tampering with CCTV footage linked to the exercise.</p><p>In the elections, 68 plus candidates of the ruling alliance won the elections unopposed with BJP 44, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena 22 and Ajit Pawar-led NCP two. </p><p>In this multi-cornered fight, 2,869 seats are up for grabs in 29 municipal corporations in the state including the financial capital of Mumbai. </p><p>Responding to the charges of misuse of election machinery, political power and money, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “They can certainly go to court, but the people's court has elected us. Even if they (opposition parties) move the court, the people's mandate will prevail in court.”</p><p>The Thackeray cousins - Uddhav and Raj - slammed the BJP and the State Election Commission over the issue pointing out that it is serious to democracy.</p><p>“If the SEC has courage, it should cancel elections where candidates were chosen unopposed, initiate a poll process again in those wards,” said Uddhav, the Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra chief minister.</p><p>According to him, having candidates chosen unopposed is like denying voters, especially Gen Z, the chance to exercise their franchise.</p><p>He also demanded the immediate dismissal of Narwekar. </p>.Uddhav and Raj announce alliance for BMC elections 2026.<p>Raj, however, pointed out that the BJP had gone to the Supreme Court against the unopposed elected candidates of West Bengal. “I want to know what the same party thinks of unopposed elected candidates of Maha Yuti now," the MNS chief said.</p><p>Eminent jurist and Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal too raised the issue. “BJP and Shinde Shiv Sena nominees were elected unopposed in 68 seats. Our electoral system is in crisis. Money power and political clout seems to be determining electoral outcomes ! Is the Election Commission worried,” he said, in a post on X. </p><p>“The conduct of Narvekar, involving misuse of his office, is a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct. CCTV footage related to this incident has been destroyed. This shows that the Election Commission is not acting honestly,” Maharashtra Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal said. </p><p>According to him, the Election Commission should have registered an offence by now—if not keeping the will of the people in mind, then at least its own conscience</p><p>“The (State) Election Commission is tied to the BJP’s leash,” he said.</p><p>Sapkal, who is a former MLA, said that constitutional authorities such as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Chairman of the Legislative Council, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and the Governor are expected to maintain a non-political stance, as they hold extremely important constitutional positions. </p><p>“However, Narvekar’s behaviour is disgraceful and amounts to misuse of his office. Narvekar has begun to consider himself bigger than the Constitution,” Sapkal alleged. </p>