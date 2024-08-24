PE teacher, seven others held for sexual harassment of 12-year-old girl in Pimpri Chinchwad

The accused have been booked under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage a woman's modesty), 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult a woman's modesty), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.