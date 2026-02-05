Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

PFI seeks repeal of two-child norm after man kills daughter to contest local body polls in Maharashtra

Taking serious cognizance of the incident, PFI said that the act cannot be written off as a singular instance of cruelty.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 10:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 10:23 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPFI

Follow us on :

Follow Us