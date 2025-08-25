Marking the start of Ganeshotsav celebrations, the first glimpse of Mumbai’s iconic ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’ was unveiled on Sunday.
The first look of Bappa showed a towering 14-foot Ganesh idol dressed in vibrant magenta attire.
Every year, Lalbaugcha Raja (the King of Lalbaug)’ attracts lakhs of devotees during the Ganpati festival, making it one of the most visited pandals in the city.
The ten-day Ganesh festival begins on August 27, bringing vibrant rituals and festivities and culminating with the 'visarjan' on Anant Chaturdashi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
This Ganesh pandal is located in Putlabai Chawl in Mumbai's Lowe Parel area.
Published 25 August 2025, 07:48 IST