india

Photos: Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 first look sets the tone for Ganeshotsav in Mumbai

Lalbaugcha Raja’s first look in traditional magenta attire stuns devotees ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27, ushering in ten days of Ganeshotsav festivities
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 07:48 IST
Marking the start of Ganeshotsav celebrations, the first glimpse of Mumbai’s iconic ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’ was unveiled on Sunday.

Credit: PTI

The first look of Bappa showed a towering 14-foot Ganesh idol dressed in vibrant magenta attire.

Credit: PTI

Every year, Lalbaugcha Raja (the King of Lalbaug)’ attracts lakhs of devotees during the Ganpati festival, making it one of the most visited pandals in the city.

Credit: PTI

The ten-day Ganesh festival begins on August 27, bringing vibrant rituals and festivities and culminating with the 'visarjan' on Anant Chaturdashi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

This Ganesh pandal is located in Putlabai Chawl in Mumbai's Lowe Parel area.

Credit" PTI

Published 25 August 2025, 07:48 IST
