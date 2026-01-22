Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'Pissed off' over denial of ZP poll ticket to father, man pees outside NCP MLA's office in Maharashtra's Latur

The protest was triggered after Madhukar Ekurkekar, a long-time social and political worker from the Nideban area in Udgir, was denied candidature by the NCP for the February 5 ZP polls.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 02:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 02:31 IST
India NewsMaharashtraTrendingZilla Parishad

Follow us on :

Follow Us