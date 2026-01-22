'Pissed off' over denial of ZP poll ticket to father, man pees outside NCP MLA's office in Maharashtra's Latur

<p>Latur: A man urinated outside the local office of former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Sanjay Bansode in Latur district on Wednesday to protest denial of a ticket to his father for the next month's Zilla Parishad (ZP) polls.</p>.<p>A video of the incident in Udgir tehsil has gone viral on social media.</p>.<p>The protest was triggered after Madhukar Ekurkekar, a long-time social and political worker from the Nideban area in Udgir, was denied candidature by the NCP for the February 5 ZP polls.</p>.<p>Alleging injustice by the party leadership, his son, Nitin Ekurkekar, expressed his outrage by urinating outside Bansode's office. The man shared a video of the protest on his social media handle, but as it created a controversy, he deleted the clip.</p>.From car chases to crematoriums: Maharashtra parties reel under civic poll ticket chaos.<p>Supporters of Madhukar Ekurkekar, who was seeking a ticket to contest Nideban Zilla Parishad polls, claimed that despite years of dedicated grassroots work, he was sidelined by the party.</p>.<p>A dozen ZPs and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra will go to polls on February 5 and results will be announced two days later. </p>