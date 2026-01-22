<p>Moscow: Ahead of talks with US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a>’s special envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to part with the frozen Russian assets for rebuilding war-torn Ukraine after a peace deal is struck between the two former Soviet republics.</p>.<p>In his televised remarks at the meeting of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=russia">Russian </a>Security Council late on Wednesday night, Putin also announced to donate $1 billion to the Trump-promoted Board of Peace to oversee the Gaza ceasefire plan from the frozen assets.</p>.Vladimir Putin’s hypersonic message, Donald Trump’s zigzags, and EU’s security void.<p>“Incidentally, the remaining funds from our frozen assets in the US could be used to rebuild territories damaged by the fighting after a peace treaty is concluded between Russia and Ukraine. We are also discussing this possibility with representatives of the US administration,” he said.</p>.<p>American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to meet with Putin on a possible Ukrainian solution on Thursday.</p>