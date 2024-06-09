Piyush Goyal, the BJP trouble-shooter returns as Union Minister

Mumbai: Piyush Goyal is one of the rare breeds of leaders who have seen the BJP grow from the day it was formed.

He is also witness to BJP's alliances - as the alliance with Shiv Sena was sealed at his Mumbai home between the then BJP President late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who later became Prime Minister and late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. Thus, he has witnessed the BJP’s formation of alliances - first with the Shiv Sena and then the NDA.

Goyal was sworn-in as a cabinet minister for the third time in the Modi government on Sunday, after becoming a Lok Sabha member for the first time.